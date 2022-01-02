Botanical Gardens Poinsettia and Railway exhibit working to educate the next generation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The beloved Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit, hosted at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has decided to open its doors for one more day.

The exhibit is an annual tradition here in buffalo and showcases a wide array of colored poinsettias, as well as entire miniature train sets brought to life through moving parts and lights. But one of the most important parts of the exhibit is teaching kids about the history and importance that trains had for many years.

The exhibit will be able to be accessed through regular admission to the Botanical Gardens.

