Bottoms Up owner describes moment when car drove into bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of Bottoms Up, David Robida, took the witness stand Friday morning in Buffalo City Court testifying that Najeeb Jackson had been thrown out of his Chippewa Street bar Sunday morning for throwing a drink in a woman’s face and spitting at a bouncer.

Jackson’s sister, Adrian, told News 4 on Monday that he was beaten up by the bouncers. After Jackson was kicked out, Robida says he was standing right near the front glass, when he saw Jackson’s car drive over the sidewalk and into the front of bar at about 4:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Robida testified at the felony hearing that, when the car crashed through the front, his security guard was thrown about 20 feet from the impact and he had to go to the hospital for injuries to his arm and leg.

“He was thrown to the ground and when he got up, his gun was drawn,” said Jacob Piorkowski, an attorney representing the bar.

The security guard was licensed to carry a gun and then fired three shots inside the bar at Jackson while he was in the driver’s seat, something that is concerning to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “It just concerns me that someone’s going to pull a gun out, especially a security guard and fire a shot at 4:20 in the morning.”

But Piorkowski feels the security guard’s actions were justified. “From what I can tell from watching the video, he certainly had every reason to believe that his life and the lives of those around him were in danger, and I think he reacted instinctively and think there was no question that this individual was certainly trying to damage the property and harm if not kill people inside.”

Judge Shannon Heneghan decided to keep Jackson in jail on $50,000 bail awaiting grand jury action. He is currently charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.