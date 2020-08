BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 4-year-old boy battling cancer rings the victory bell at Roswell Park.

The cancer center posted the video on their Facebook page.

They tell us Heath just finished his radiation treatment and was so excited that he rang the bell twice!

The adorable 4-year-old still has chemo ahead of him, but he’s celebrating every victory and looking forward to accomplishing some big dreams.

He says he wants to become a doctor to help treat cancer.