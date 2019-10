BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Buffalo police say he was stabbed by his mother on Purdy Street, a six-year-old boy has been released from the hospital.

According to police, the boy was stabbed in the chest, arms and upper torso by his mother, who has only been identified as a 33-year-old.

MORE | Buffalo Police: 6-year-old stabbed by mother

The woman was taken into custody on Wednesday.