BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Don Boyd has been named Kaleida Health’s next CEO.

Kaleida made the announcement on Tuesday. Since 2019, Boyd has served as president and chief operating officer for the company. Prior to that, he was Kaleida’s executive vice president of business development for 10 years.

In becoming CEO, Boyd is succeeding Bob Nesselbush, who’s retiring.

“Don is a proven and trusted leader who has 25 years of experience, growth and success with Kaleida Health,” said Gary Crosby, chair of the Kaleida Health Board of Directors. “A natural team builder, he is the right person who the Board of Directors believes will move the organization forward as we find ourselves, like so many other hospital systems, navigating some very challenging times.”