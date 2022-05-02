BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of Tiara Lott, who went missing in January 2021.

Prosecutors allege Andre C. Whigham intentionally caused Lott’s death by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. Authorities said the two were dating at the time.

Buffalo Police found Lott’s body along railroad tracks near Wex Avenue last February, about two weeks after her family reported her missing. She was 22.

Whigham, also known as “Dro,” was charged with murder in the second degree, a Class “A-I” felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted. He was remanded without bail.

A reward of $7,500 had been offered for information on Whigham after he was named a person of interest in the case last June. A federal arrest warrant accused him of unlawfully fleeing to avoid prosecution.