BPD Captain Jeff Rinaldo shares tips on how to protect yourself while trick-or-treating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Many Western New York kids will hit the sidewalks to trick-or-treat today, and we were joined this morning by Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, who had some safety tips for families.

Captain Rinaldo discusses some good standard safety tips for trick-or-treaters, what folks giving out candy need to do, and tells us more about the Spooktacular Halloween Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat event Buffalo Police are hosting tonight.

It’s from 3-5 p.m. at these locations:

A-district – 1847 South Park Ave.

B-district – 695 Main St.

C-district – 693 Hertel Ave.

D-district – 2767 Bailey Ave.

BPD traffic division – 1345 Bailey Ave.

Police officers will be assisting at each location, distributing candy outside to trick-or-treaters who will remain in their vehicles.