BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Memorial Day weekend detail on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes resulted in 31 of the vehicles being impounded and the writing of 79 summonses, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Through the use of helicopters, law enforcement took to the skies to look for the vehicles, which have become more prevalent with warmer temperatures hitting the area.

“These illegal ATVs and dirt bikes are a menace on our streets and create unsafe situations for the rest of the community,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. “We have seen situations where these illegal operators take over streets and, in some instances, have been the cause for gun violence. I thank NYSP Acting Superintendent Steve Nigrelli and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti for providing their aviation units and their continued partnerships. This detail wouldn’t have been as successful as it was without their helicopters”.

In addition to the ATVs and dirt bikes, Buffalo police also announced three arrests tied to the illegal use of motor vehicles through the detail.

Two Buffalo males, aged 15 and 16, were arrested Sunday in connection with a stolen vehicle from the 200 block of Parker Avenue. They have both been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Charles Slobert, 21, of Buffalo was arrested Sunday after he was allegedly found with suspected crack cocaine during a stop. Slobert was driving an unregistered motorbike on the sidewalk at Grant and West Ferry Streets when he was stopped, according to police.

Slobert was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle as an unlicensed driver, operating a motorcycle without a helmet and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.

Lastly, a 15-year-old Buffalo male was arrested Monday after he was allegedly observed driving a stolen vehicle out of Cheektowaga. After officers attempted to stop the vehicle on at East Utica Street and Masten Avenue, the male fled on foot, but was apprehended after a short chase, police said.

When the male fled, he allegedly failed to put the stolen vehicle into park, resulting in it striking a police vehicle.

The 15-year-old was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

