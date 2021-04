BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting near East Delavan and Grider Street.

They responded to the call just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials tell News 4, a 38-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times and taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he later died.

Police say this appears to be targeted.

The department asks anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.