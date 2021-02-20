BPD investigating shooting 45-year-old Buffalo man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating the Saturday morning shooting of a 45-year-old Buffalo man.

Authorities tell us the 45-year-old arrived at the Erie County Medical Center at 10:15 a.m. February 20 with a gunshot wound. He showed up in a civilian vehicle.

According to BPD, detectives are working to find out if the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Chelsea Place.

The man is in stable condition at ECMC, BPD tells us.

Police ask if you have any information about the shooting to call or text their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.