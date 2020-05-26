BPD investigating shots fired call on School Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police detectives are on the scene in the 100 block of School Street investigating a shots fired call.
Police tell News 4 this results from a domestic incident.
Nobody was injured, and one suspect is in custody.
