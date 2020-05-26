Breaking News
BPD investigating shots fired call on School Street

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police detectives are on the scene in the 100 block of School Street investigating a shots fired call.

Police tell News 4 this results from a domestic incident.

Nobody was injured, and one suspect is in custody.

