BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police confirm to News 4 a BPD officer was involved in an accident Saturday evening.

Officials tell us three guns were tossed out of a civilian vehicle near Beach Street and BFNC Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. — two of which were recovered. No injuries were reported.

Four individuals were taken into custody. No further information is available.

BPD says the call originated near Bailey and Genesee Street.