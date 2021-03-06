BPD Partners with community groups to distribute food for WNY Veterans Food Initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Police Department partnered with community organizers and Western New York Hero’s today.

Their goal was to distribute food for the Western New York Veterans Food Initiative.

Veterans were able to drive up and receive a box of free food.

Captain Amber Beyer with the Buffalo Police Department says it’s an important mission right now.

“You know right now I think everybody is going through a tough time during the pandemic with COVID-19 and everything, especially our veteran population. So today the focus is on them and we just want to provide food in case they need it during these tough times.” Captain Amber Breyer, Buffalo Police Department

Donations to veterans included dairy products, bread and meat.

Captain Breyer says hundreds of cars showed up right when they started.