BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One arrest has been made after Buffalo police say a shot was fired at an occupied vehicle.

This past Wednesday morning, police say 34-year-old Buffalo resident Terrance Harris shot at the vehicle on the 400 block of Shirley Avenue. A man and his juvenile daughter were inside, police said.

Harris was later apprehended on Dartmouth Avenue after a fired round and a shell casing were found at the scene of the shooting, police said.

At some point, police say a handgun was also recovered.

Harris was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and menacing.