BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Police SWAT team is on the scene of a standoff in the first block of Covington Road.

Officers responded to the call of a suicidal male just before 5 p.m.

Authorities tell News 4 the man has barricaded himself inside a home.

Parkside Avenue is closed between Starin Avenue and Voorhees Avenue. Covington is closed between Parkside and North Park Avenue.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area at this time.