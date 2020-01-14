BPD talks crime rates in the city at today’s police oversight committee meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Common Council met with the police department today for a police oversight committee meeting.

Among the talking points, today were crime rates in the city, the state of the city’s cruiser fleet, and community engagement.

Buffalo Police says that if they see a teen going down a bad path they’ll talk directly with the parents.

They think this extra help is making the city safer.

“We go to homes and we notified the parents if they pop up on social media with guns and we go to the house to visit their home and let the parents know what the children are doing and seeing if there are other issues in the home we can help them provide,” Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said.

The police commissioner says that crimes like murder, robbery, and motor vehicle theft were down 14% last year.