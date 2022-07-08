BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, the Buffalo Police Department released a series of body camera videos showing what officers saw while responding to a high-speed chase this past March that resulted in three officers being hit by gunfire.

The lengthy chase stretched across numerous Buffalo highways and briefly into Cheektowaga. On Wednesday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn revealed that two of the officers who were shot were hit by friendly fire.

Regarding one of the instances of friendly fire, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says they’ll probably never be able to figure out which officer’s weapon it came from.

The suspect, Kente Bell, who was shot approximately three to four times, is undergoing rehabilitation at ECMC. He faces five counts of attempted murder, along with one count each of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.

The 28-year-old could spend up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charges against him.

Gramaglia spoke on the matter Friday afternoon, saying the March 29 situation will be utilized in figuring out how training of officers can be improved and changed going forward and how some officers can be re-trained.

“We have a simulator that we are putting together — a new form of more reality-based training where they can engage in these scenario-based areas to help improve upon that,” Gramaglia said.

An internal probe within the Buffalo Police Department is ongoing. Since the officers involved were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Gramaglia says interviews of officers will be conducted over the next couple weeks.

In all, 16 Buffalo police officers fired their weapons. No pedestrians were struck. Body cameras from nine of those 16 officers were released by the Buffalo Police Department, Gramaglia said Friday.

WATCH | See the body camera videos here.