BPD’s Chief of Detectives leaves after 40+ years with department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the longest-serving members of the Buffalo Police Department is handing in his badge.

Chief of Detectives Dennis Richards has been with the department for more than 40 years.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends, family and city officials were on hand to surprise Chief Richards outside Buffalo Police Headquarters.

Richards started as a civilian technician before becoming a police officer. He later became the Chief of Detectives in 2006.

He has his eyes on a new opportunity, but he wouldn’t say what it is.