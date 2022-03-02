BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BPO concertgoers will no longer need to wear a mask while at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, masks aren’t required at performances. This only applies to guests, as staff, volunteers and security will still need to mask up.

Although guests don’t need to wear a mask anymore, proof of vaccination is still required for any event at the concert hall.

For a full list of the BPO’s safety protocols, click or tap here. Anyone who’s not feeling well during the day of a performance can call the box office at (716) 885-5000 to discuss their ticketing options.