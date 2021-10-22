BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta talks upcoming concert, Concertmaster Nikki Chooi performs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director JoAnn Falletta and Concertmaster Nikki Chooi joined Jacquie Walker on News 4 at 5:30.

Falletta spoke about how the BPO has faired during the pandemic and what’s next for the orchestra.

“In many ways, it’s made us stronger, we kept playing. Sometimes with no audiences — just filming for people, it brought us very close together. And I know Nikki was busy every week with us playing and learning new music and discovering new music. I think we’ve come through it stronger than ever,” Falletta told us.

“Many people told us that [music] was like an island of tranquility, an island of beauty for them during a very uncertain time, for us too, it was emotionally what kept us going.”

Chooi will perform the “Brahms,” described as the “Mount Everest” of violin concertos on October 23 and 24 at Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Watch the full interview and Nikki Chooi’s preview performance of “Brahms” in the video player above.