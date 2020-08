BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Kleinhans Music Hall remains closed, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is getting creative and offering live performances in a new way.

The BPO announced that it plans to offer video-streamed concerts through BPO On Demand. State-of-the-art audio and video recording technology will bring out the acoustics of Kleinhans.

The series will be broadcast from Kleinhans on Saturday evenings from September through December.