BPO plays together, separately in new video thanking WNY community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) shared a musical message with the western New York community.

In a new video, the ensemble’s 73 musicians performed a selection from Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” BPO Conductor JoAnn Falletta also made an appearance.

Set to numerous historical photos of the Queen City, the BPO says this is a special thank you to their donors and patrons, wishing them “peace, good health, and lots of beautiful music in the coming days.”

The BPO has been performing since 1935. Watch their new video below:

