BPO requiring masks and vaccinations/negative tests for people at Kleinhans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everyone 12 and up at Kleinhans Music Hall will need to be masked up and either vaccinated or negative for COVID-19 starting next month.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) told ticketholders this news in an email on Monday.

The policy, which affects staff, volunteers, performers and audiences, will be in effect from September 11 through October 30. It may be extended if the local area’s COVID-19 transmission levels stay high.

To enforce the vaccination policy, all patrons at Kleinhans must provide their identity and proof of vaccination. Since children under 12 cannot yet get vaccinated, they’re obviously an exception.

If proof of vaccination can’t be provided, patrons can also show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Specifically, the test must be a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance’s start time or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of it.

Since masks are required, too, anyone who doesn’t bring a mask will be provided one, free of charge.

Anyone who is looking to get a refund can call the BPO’s box office at (716) 885-5000 to discuss options.

