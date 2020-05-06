BPO suspends remainder of 2019-20 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) has suspended the rest of its 2019-20 season concerts.

This means the BPO will not be performing through at least June 13.

“The BPO musicians, staff and board are extremely disappointed that we will not be able to finish out the season. We held hope that we would be able to return to the Kleinhans stage sooner rather than later, but we continue to follow governmental guidelines and it became clear last week that any return will take much longer than anyone had anticipated. Working with our musicians, guest artists, managers, publishers, and all the teams of people that make each of these individual performances happen, we had hoped to reschedule as many concerts as possible, however this will not be possible, with the exception of a few concerts that we are working to move to the 2020-2021 season. The board and staff are working diligently to shore up the BPO’s financial position to weather this storm, but it is also clear that we will be impacted very negatively by the pandemic. We are extremely grateful for the support that has been shown to date and we look forward to a time when we can be together again in the hall.” Statement from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Anyone with tickets to a cancelled performance is encouraged to donate their tickets. For more information on options, like making a tax-deductible donation, call the BPO Box Office at (716) 885-5000 or send an email to boxoffice@bpo.org.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.