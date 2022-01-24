BPO to perform tribute to David Bowie this Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Friday, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) will be coming together with Jeans ‘n Classics to perform the music of David Bowie.

In 2016, two days after his birthday, the rock icon passed away at age 69.

The BPO will celebrate Bowie’s prolific catalog of music starting at 7:30 p.m. For tickets to “The Music of David Bowie,” click or tap here.