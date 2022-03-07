BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A representative of Buffalo Public Schools confirmed there was an incident at da Vinci High School last Thursday that resulted in a shelter-in-place, but a gun or weapon was not involved.

According to da Vinci’s principal, the four police officers present at the school did not report a weapon, nor did they express concern over the possibility of a weapon’s presence. Parental concerns were reportedly addressed, as they were assured no gun or weapon was involved in the incident.

“During the incident, the principal placed the school on a ‘shelter in place’ status,” the statement said. “In the future, all ‘shelter in place’ situations and an explanation of the incident will be communicated by the principal to the school community.”