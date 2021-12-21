BPS asks students to take tech home in case district goes remote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash is encouraging students to take their laptops and iPads home over winter break.

The reason? The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to parents, students and staff, Dr. Cash said there is “no decision or timetable” set for remote instruction, but he wants the community to be ready in case it happens.

After the break begins, classroom instruction is scheduled to continue on Monday, January 3. But it’s possible that the school district could make all classes remote, starting that week.

Dr. Cash hopes to have a decision by Thursday.

The school district, including the Central Office, will be closed on Christmas Eve. But Central Office staff are to report there on December 27-30.

Any families who need help during the winter break can visit the Center for Innovation, Technology and Training (CITT) on December 27-30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff there will assist with student devices and provide hot spots for at-home Internet access.