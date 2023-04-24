BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools confirmed Monday that a school bus driver has been fired after a video of him allegedly threatening to shoot someone was posted on Facebook.

Buffalo Schools said in a statement to News 4 that it has “zero tolerance for gun-related violence.” The district said it contacted First Student, the company that employs the driver, to immediately remove him from his position.

The district also says that Buffalo Police are investigating the alleged incident and will not comment further while that investigation continues.

News 4 is working to get access to the video.