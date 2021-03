BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--A slam dunk for basketball players in the Queen City Thursday.The hoops at park courts are officially back up and running. Over the past four weeks, crews worked to replace 80 hoops across the city.

Buffalo removed the hoops last spring to keep people from gathering to play at the height of the pandemic. City leaders are asking players to be smart and avoid playing games with a lot of other people.