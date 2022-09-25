BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda.

Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years.

The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that Pritchard’s resignation will become official then to take effect on October 3.