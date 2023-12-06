BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Public Schools high school basketball coach and members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office are being hailed as heroes after they saved a woman’s life after she had a drug overdose while driving on I-190 on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Damon, a BPS employee and coach, had observed a car swerve and crash on Tuesday in the center median near Niagara Street. He stopped and located the driver, who was unresponsive, called 911, removed her from the car and began performing CPR.

A short time later, Detective Jonathan Hanna observed the scene, stopped and took over CPR while Damon helped open the woman’s airway.

Shortly after that, Deputy Kyle Hoffman with the ECSO Medical Response Unit, arrived and inserted a Nasopharyngeal airway into the woman. A state trooper then arrived and administered Narcan, while other EMTs with the sheriff’s office continued lifesaving efforts.

Eventually, they were able to restore the woman’s pulse, where she was transported to the hospital. As of Wednesday, she is intubated in stable condition.

“It is without doubt that the prompt efforts of Mr. Damon and the advanced training of the initial first responders provided the female victim with the greatest chance of survival,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.