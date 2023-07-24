BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo elementary school principal is off the job, accused of abusing a child who attends the school.

The notice of claim, which indicates the family’s intention to sue, names the defendants as the Buffalo Board of Education, the George Blackman School of Excellence and Dr. Greg Johnson, the principal of the school.

The alleged abuse is said to have happened over the course of six months. These accusations are being made in a notice of claim filed by the alleged victim’s father and their attorney.

The family of a student at the school claims that Johnson sexually abused and bullied the child on multiple occasions. The attorney for the family, Rich Hall says the first incident was during a school trip to Cradle Beach in early November. The family says their child was sexually assaulted during that overnight stay.

“The main incident as described in the notice of claim occurred on a field school trip to Cradle Beach where it was a sleepover so there was full access to the child during that time period,” Hall said, “Anytime anything even remotely like this occurs I treat it very significantly, I don’t look at these incidents as minor in anyway shape or form I think when something like this occurs it has to be looked into it has to be investigated to make sure our children are safe.”

Hall is not releasing the child’s name, age, grade or gender to try to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

In response to this notice of claim, Jeffrey Hammond, a spokesperson for the Buffalo Schools says, “the District takes these allegations with the utmost seriousness. The district has placed the individual on paid administrative leave pending investigation. As this is ongoing litigation, we cannot comment further.”

Court documents show Buffalo Schools hired a private investigator to look into the matter and has made contact with the accuser’s attorney.

The notice of claim says the district was negligent in its hiring of Dr. Johnson and its supervision of students when they were around Dr. Johnson. The document says the district failed to fire Dr. Johnson after the incident in November which forced the child to still see Dr. Johnson.

News 4 has attempted to contact Dr. Johnson but have not heard back. The Erie County District Attorney’s office is looking into the allegations.