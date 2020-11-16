BPS: Remote students who can’t connect on Monday won’t be counted as absent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday’s power outages are causing problems for students learning from home.
Buffalo Public Schools released a statement during the morning. They say that any students who are unable to join a class due to lack of connectivity won’t be counted as absent.
It’s not clear how many families in the district are being affected by this, but companies expect the city to have power again by Noon.
