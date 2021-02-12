BPS students exposed to pornographic video over hacked Zoom call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A teacher at a high school in Buffalo says students were disturbed when a pornographic video showed up on their screens this afternoon.

The teacher says it happened during a program for Black History Month that was being broadcast on Zoom for students in grades seven-and-up.

The teacher tells us her students were shocked, disturbed and embarrassed when the pornographic videos appeared on the screens.

“I had several students that were visibly upset by it. just because these are high school kids, and sometimes people think “oh these are city kids, they know everything” that’s not the case. these are children.” Buffalo Public Schools High School Teacher

The Buffalo Public Schools says “potentially suggestive” content was displayed for a short time.

BPS tells us its Black History Concert was hacked.

The school district says it will take strict action to prevent this from happening again.

Finally, BPS says it has reached out to people who were watching the event.