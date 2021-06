BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Effective immediately, students in the Buffalo Public Schools will no longer have to wear a mask while outside.

Related Content Buffalo Public School District working to make a plan for nearly $300 million from federal government

This aligns with the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines.

All staff, students and visitors will still have to wear masks while indoors.

MORE | Buffalo Schools requiring students and staff to wear masks for the rest of the school year