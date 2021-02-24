BPS Superintendent reminds district families of costs of replacing devices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash is making it clear that there could be consequences if students do not keep loaned computer devices for remote learning in good condition.

He says that since the beginning of the school year, 1,090 computer devices have been damaged. Approximately 35 percent of these are laptops, and the other 65 percent are iPads. Most of the damage is “catastrophic” and “cannot be repaired,” Dr. Cash says.

In addition to this, roughly 1,490 power cords have been replaced. Dr. Cash says that power cords will only be replaced for free “if the old power cord is returned at the time of the requested replacement.” The cost to replace a power cord is $30.

When it comes to replacing damaged or destroyed computer devices, Dr. Cash says that whether or not a student will receive a replacement will be determined in a case-by-case basis. Dr. Cash will determine if families will need to pay for repairs or replacements.

“Students must take EXTRAORDINARY good care of the device loaned to them and parents must make certain this happens,” Dr. Cash said in a letter.

Dr. Cash says the school district is “working with local area vendors to provide a menu of lower repair costs if possible.”

Here’s how much it costs to replace each device:

iPad: $450

Laptop: $533

iPad keyboard: $100

iPad cover: $30

Graphing calculator: $126.69

If it’s determined that a family must pay a fee, the fee must be paid before the student is given a replacement device.

In the cases of lost or stolen iPads, Dr. Cash says a police report must be immediately filed, and a copy of the report should be brought to staff at the Center for Innovation, Technology and Training at 1515 South Park Avenue, or emailed to bpsinventory@buffaloschools.org. The email should contain details about the student, including their name, school and grade.

The school district will immediately deactivate the device when a report is received by the school. Replacement iPads for those whose devices were stolen will not be issued without a police report.

Any parents or students with concerns about student technology can call (716) 816-7100, or visit the Center for Innovation, Technology and Training on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.