BPS superintendent sticking by decision to reopen district schools

The Superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools is maintaining that the schools are safe.

The school board met tonight for the first time since some students returned to the classroom.

Dr. Kriner Cash says COVID-19 numbers are down in Buffalo and that’s proof they made the right decision.

“So many of you in the community may be wondering, what about today, what’s the news for today. Should we be open by all scientific accounts? The short answer is yes.” Dr. Kriner Cash, Superintendent, Buffalo Public Schools

Dr. Cash also announced the district will start testing students and staff for COVID-19.

He says that will get underway as soon as next week. The numbers will be made public.