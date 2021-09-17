Braymiller Market celebrates soft opening in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bringing fresh produce to the downtown community, the Braymiller Market is celebrating their long-awaited soft open at the Ellicott Street location.

Braymiller says their goal is to stock their shelves with as many local fruits and vegetables as possible. The market also has breakfast sandwiches and coffee, subs and salads, and a whole deli counter with fresh meat and seafood.

Those with the market say the new location fills a large need in the community, as it is walking distance to many downtown apartments.

“Every single person that walks through this door is so excited that we’re here. they’re so excited that they have an opportunity and another option,” Retail Floor Manager Gillian Praczkajlo said. “There was very few opportunities for anybody to shop anywhere else unless you were going to another big chain, and they don’t offer what we do. So we’re more of a market than we are a grocery store.”

This is Braymiller’s second location. Their first is on Gowanda Street in Hamburg.