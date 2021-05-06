Braymiller Market starts hiring process, expects to open late Spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Braymiller Market owner Stuart Green is recruiting, hiring, and training workers for the new fresh-produce market at Ellicott and Clinton Streets across from the Central Library.

Green says the store is expected to open in late Spring and hire around 60 employees for the 20,000-square foot store.

The market was announced in the winter of 2019 and is part of a larger development project at 201 Ellicott St. in downtown Buffalo.

Officials say all ages and experience levels are welcome to apply. Those interested in full and part-time opportunities can fill out applications here.

“We’re not yet ready to open, but we want to start recruiting and hiring essential workers and discussing career opportunities with them,” Green said. “We’re very excited about bringing our perishable food formula to a downtown neighborhood that was long promised better access to fresh food.”