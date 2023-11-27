BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) will be the next president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, the theater announced on Monday.

Higgins, who has served Buffalo and Niagara Falls in Congress since 2005, is planning on stepping down from his Washington job in 2024. Higgins first day with Shea’s will be Feb. 5, 2024.

“This is a great opportunity, this is a great time to be in Buffalo,” Higgins said. “We are an arts and cultural community that has greater potential than we realize thus far. My goal here is to help make the Theater District a more inviting place.”

The 64-year-old Higgins, a Democrat, currently represents New York’s 26th district, which makes up parts of both Erie and Niagara counties, including the city of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Lackawanna, Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. He also represented much of Chautauqua County, including Jamestown and Dunkirk, from 2005 until redistricting in 2013. He was re-elected to a two-year term in 2022 and is currently in his ninth term in office.

Before Higgins, the city of Buffalo had been represented in the House of Representatives by Republican Jack Quinn.

When Higgins announced earlier this month that he will resign, he cited a “rough patch” in the country and government as a reason and that Congress “is not the institution” that it once was.

As for his seat in Congress, State Senator Tim Kennedy and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown have expressed interest in the seat to varying degrees.

“The Congressman’s return to Buffalo is a welcomed homecoming, his fresh perspective will enhance Shea’s mission and strategic goals.” Shea’s Board of Trustees chair Jonathan Dandes said. “He is the right person to steer Shea’s towards a vibrant future with the dedicated board, leadership team, and staff.”

Shea’s said they had more than 100 applicants, locally and nationally.

Shea’s, the crown jewel of Buffalo’s Theater District, has been without a president since October 2022.