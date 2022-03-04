BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following George Gast’s retirement from the NFTA, Brian Patterson was appointed as the organization’s Chief of Police, the NFTA announced Thursday morning. Gast worked in law enforcement since 1982 and was the NFTA Chief of Police since 2010.

Patterson started in his new role on Friday. He previously worked as Police Chief in the B district for the Buffalo Police Department, where he served downtown Buffalo and the Business District. He also taught criminal justice at Medaille College.

“We look forward to Brian’s expertise, professionalism, and ability to lead the transit police department keeping the NFTA and the community we serve safe and secure,” the NFTA said in Thursday’s announcement.