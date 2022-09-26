BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For part of the weekend, a section of Route 5 will be shut down over Tifft Street in Buffalo.

The westbound (outbound) bridge will be closed for paving work. Drivers will be directed to get off on the Tifft Street/Fuhrmann Boulevard off-ramp and then the westbound Route 5 on-ramp.

Weather permitting, this closure is expected to last from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 6 p.m.