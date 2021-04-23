Virginia St. ramp to 190SB to close for bridge repairs on May 1, 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Virginia Street ramp to I-190 southbound will be closed May 1 and 2 for bridge repairs, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The DOT says the repairs both days from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be diverted so the roadwork can be completed.

If you normally drive in that area, you’re reminded to slow down and obey all construction zone traffic laws. The construction is weather sensitive and may change based on daily conditions.