BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pink Floyd fans can experience the band’s music live at Kleinhans Music Hall later this month.
Brit Floyd, a well-known tribute to the legendary psychedelic rock band, will be there on March 21.
Tickets for the show, which will include selections from classic albums like “The Wall” and “The Dark Side of the Moon,” are on sale. To get them, click or tap here, call (716) 885-5000 or visit the Kleinhans Box Office.
Prices range from $27.50 to $157.50. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Latest Posts
- Pittsfield men charged in connection with stealing catalytic converters
- 1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions
- Pixar employees say Disney cuts any LGBTQ+ affection they put in films
- Human head found in suspect’s home after torso found on Brooklyn street: complaint
- Brit Floyd to pay tribute to iconic psych-rockers at Kleinhans
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.