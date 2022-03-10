BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pink Floyd fans can experience the band’s music live at Kleinhans Music Hall later this month.

Brit Floyd, a well-known tribute to the legendary psychedelic rock band, will be there on March 21.

Tickets for the show, which will include selections from classic albums like “The Wall” and “The Dark Side of the Moon,” are on sale. To get them, click or tap here, call (716) 885-5000 or visit the Kleinhans Box Office.

Prices range from $27.50 to $157.50. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.