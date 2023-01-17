BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being closed and boarded up, the Aldi store on Broadway is back open, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday morning.

Poloncarz says it reopened its doors at 9 a.m.

“Thank you to @AldiUSA for meeting with my administration and reopening as quickly as possible, restoring food accessibility for many in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood,” Poloncarz wrote on Twitter.

Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District on Buffalo’s Common Council, says “the store was forced to close in response to destructive looting that took place during the blizzard.”

Nowakowski says it was imperative that the store be reopened.

“That is why we convened a meeting with the offices of our state and local representatives to urge the Vice President of ALDI to reopen this store as quickly as possible and impress upon him how critical it is to the neighborhood and the employees,” Nowakowski wrote on Twitter.

This store, which is located between Gibson and Lombard streets, is listed on Aldi’s website as being open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.