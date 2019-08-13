Broadway Market could get makeover using Buffalo Billion money

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The market will receive $4 million from Empire State Development.

Now it’s looking for a consulting team to help renovate the market and make it a regional destination year-round.

The historic Broadway Market is a seasonal holiday destination, which features a diverse selection of food and ingredients.

The market hopes to seek more vendors and bring in more business.

Empire State Development is looking for request for proposals from consultants to help with business planning, marketing, outreach, and architectural design of the market.

One of the busiest times during the year is around Easter but the goal is to bring that holiday business to the market year-round.

The plan is to expand the role of the market as a food source for the surrounding community.

The funding will go toward back-office administration, recruiting new vendors, outreach and branding, and equipment and new technology.

The deadline for RFP’s is September 13.