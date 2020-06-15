Broadway Market holding virtual community meeting for input on revitalization

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Broadway Market will hold an online meeting next Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m., to get public feedback on the future vision of the market.

Officials say they want to develop a comprehensive business and marketing plan for the revitalization of the Broadway Market with the help of public input.

“The goal is to develop the market as a focal point for the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and eventually, as a regional attraction,” a spokesperson for the Broadway Market said.

People interested in participating in the virtual meeting can do so either online or by phone:

Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85184786793

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85184786793 Phone: (929) 205-6099, Webinar ID: 851 8478 6793, Password: 842562

If you cannot attend the meeting, officials encourage you to take the survey by June 30.

The survey is available through the Broadway Market’s website, Facebook, or by clicking here.

Paper copies are available in the market near Broadway Seafood.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.