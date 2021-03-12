Broadway Market to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish dancers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Broadway Market is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

The managers tell us along with the traditional Easter vendors, on Friday they will host The Blarney Bunch and Irish dancers.

The Broadway Market wants to assure all Western New Yorkers, they are staying COVID safe this year.

“You must wear a mask to come into the market. Social Distancing requirements are in place. So we encourage you to shop early so you may not have to wait in a line on Good Friday.” Kathleen Peterson, Manager, Broadway Market

The market says it still plans to be open every day the week leading up to Easter, with extended times to cut down on crowds.