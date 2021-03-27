Broadway Market vendors welcome back familiar hustle and bustle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The countdown to Easter is on at the Broadway Market. With the holiday one week away, the busy season is upon the historic market.

Traditional trinkets, traditional food, pussy willows and tasty treats for all line the aisles as vendors sell to returning customers.

Wine Presenter For Winery Of Marjim Manor, Dave Licata said, “I love to see the fact that people who were brought here when they were two years old are now bringing their children and their grandchildren when they are two years old. So that proves to be the place is coming back to life. It’s very pleasant. It’s a tremendous tradition. This is Easter headquarters.”

Although there are less seasonal vendors than usual this year in order to deal with capacity, it’s a big comeback from last year’s scaled-back version of the market.

Last year few people at a time could shop inside and many phoned-in orders for curbside pickup.

Jim Malley, the owner of Lewiston Jellies carries that grateful perspective with him this year.

“At the time when that happened, everyone went into freefall. No one had ever dealt with it before. So everybody sort of reacted in their own ways, so I decided not to open because there wasn’t anybody here anyways. It was such a strange this to happen, and the whole effect of it had a different effect on a lot of people, and one of the effects was they didn’t come out,” Malley told us.

He’s happy to make healthy sales again this year.

And as foot traffic is expected to pick up, a word of advice from those who know best.

“This is the busiest we’ve seen it, but last season was extremely busy as well, so as we get closer and closer to Easter, the crowds will get bigger and bigger. If people want to come to the Market, I suggest they come Monday or Tuesday,” President of “We R Nuts” Pearl Omphalius said.

For more information and hours at the Broadway Market, click here.