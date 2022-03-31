BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joined a number of vendors at the Broadway Market Thursday morning to kick off the Easter season.

Also alongside Brown were Fillmore District Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, Broadway Market Manager Kathy Peterson and Corpus Christi Parish Pastor Father Mariusz Dymek.

The morning’s event included the “blessing of the Easter basket.”

“Visiting Buffalo’s historic Broadway Market at Easter time is a tradition for many families in western New York,” Mayor Brown said. “Family-owned businesses, passed from generation to generation, have created some of Buffalo’s best-loved foods and memories for generations.”

A $1.2 million exterior renovation of the Broadway Market was wrapped up last year.

Located at 999 Broadway, the market will be open every day for the first half of April, closing on Easter Sunday. Here are the market’s holiday hours:

April 1-2 : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 3 : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4-9 : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 11-14 : 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 15 : 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 16: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who attends between April 2 and 16 can also pay a visit to the Easter Bunny.

Watch the kickoff event in the video above and find more information on the Broadway Market by clicking or tapping here.